Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 130.26 crore, up 63.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.26 crore in March 2023 up 63.65% from Rs. 79.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2023 up 64.22% from Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2023 up 89.71% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2022.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 16.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.20 in March 2022.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 809.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.61% returns over the last 6 months and 115.03% over the last 12 months.