NCC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,918.38 crore, down 9.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,918.38 crore in December 2020 down 9.39% from Rs. 2,117.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.30 crore in December 2020 down 36.27% from Rs. 110.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.78 crore in December 2020 down 6.42% from Rs. 281.88 crore in December 2019.

NCC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2019.

NCC shares closed at 90.15 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)