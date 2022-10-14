English
    NCC Q2 PAT seen up 46.4% YoY to Rs. 107 cr: Yes Securities

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 34.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 255.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

    October 14, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    <strong>NCC</strong>: The construction company recorded a 97.4 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 234 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 despite weak operating income that was hit by higher input cost. Profitability was supported by an entire stake sale in subsidiary NCC Virag Urban Infrastructure. Revenue grew by 23.5 percent to Rs 3,477 crore compared to the same period last year.

    Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects NCC to report net profit at Rs. 107 crore up 46.4% year-on-year (down 10.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 240 percent Y-o-Y (up 59 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 257.9 crore.

    Oct 14, 2022
