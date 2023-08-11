NBCC (India) Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,917.87 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,917.87 crore in June 2023 up 6.61% from Rs. 1,799.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.14 crore in June 2023 up 1294.14% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.10 crore in June 2023 down 1.42% from Rs. 106.61 crore in June 2022.

NBCC (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

NBCC (India) shares closed at 47.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.53% returns over the last 6 months and 37.92% over the last 12 months.