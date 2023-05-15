English
    Navin Fluorine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 697.10 crore, up 70.47% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Navin Fluorine International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 697.10 crore in March 2023 up 70.47% from Rs. 408.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.36 crore in March 2023 up 81.45% from Rs. 75.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.77 crore in March 2023 up 92.92% from Rs. 106.66 crore in March 2022.

    Navin Fluorine EPS has increased to Rs. 27.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.17 in March 2022.

    Navin Fluorine shares closed at 4,748.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 22.12% over the last 12 months.

    Navin Fluorine International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations697.10563.58408.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations697.10563.58408.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials248.06267.32189.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.564.186.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.11-25.080.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.9568.5647.26
    Depreciation7.6025.0111.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.6593.0270.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.17130.5782.37
    Other Income4.009.9212.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.17140.4994.77
    Interest14.019.200.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.16131.2994.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax184.16131.2994.14
    Tax47.7924.7318.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.37106.5675.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.37106.5675.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01---0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates136.36106.5675.15
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.5121.5015.17
    Diluted EPS27.4121.4915.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.5121.5015.17
    Diluted EPS27.4121.4915.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
