Naturite Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 797.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2018 up 797.2% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 103.79% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 100.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2017.

Naturite Agro shares closed at 97.50 on January 31, 2018 (BSE)