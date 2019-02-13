Naturite Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 797.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Naturite Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in December 2018 up 797.2% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 103.79% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 100.77% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2017.
Naturite Agro shares closed at 97.50 on January 31, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Naturite Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|0.26
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|0.26
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|0.41
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.10
|-0.50
|-1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.14
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.08
|1.28
|Other Income
|-0.04
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.14
|1.28
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.14
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.14
|1.28
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.14
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.14
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.30
|5.30
|5.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.26
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.26
|1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.26
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.26
|1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited