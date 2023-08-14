English
    Narmada Gelatin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.66 crore, up 0.99% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narmada Gelatines are:Net Sales at Rs 43.66 crore in June 2023 up 0.99% from Rs. 43.23 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2023 up 97.81% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 up 98.13% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.
    Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2022.Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 498.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.44% returns over the last 6 months and 155.68% over the last 12 months.
    Narmada Gelatines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.6649.9743.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.6649.9743.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.4924.8426.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.293.89-0.50
    Power & Fuel--7.78--
    Employees Cost3.533.643.30
    Depreciation0.500.480.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.263.0310.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.596.312.53
    Other Income0.270.080.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.866.392.73
    Interest0.090.11--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.776.282.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.776.282.73
    Tax1.421.660.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.354.622.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.354.622.20
    Equity Share Capital6.056.056.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.197.643.64
    Diluted EPS7.197.643.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.197.643.64
    Diluted EPS7.197.643.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

