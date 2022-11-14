Narbada Gems Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore in September 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 43.56% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 43.37% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Narbada Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 71.65 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.40% returns over the last 6 months and 114.52% over the last 12 months.