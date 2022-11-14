English
    Narbada Gems Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narbada Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.97 crore in September 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 43.56% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 43.37% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    Narbada Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

    Narbada Gems shares closed at 71.65 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.40% returns over the last 6 months and 114.52% over the last 12 months.

    Narbada Gems and Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9722.5118.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9722.5118.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.1513.8121.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----4.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.204.47--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.500.55
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.410.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.013.260.71
    Other Income0.130.080.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.143.340.79
    Interest0.170.230.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.973.110.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.973.110.67
    Tax0.260.780.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.722.330.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.722.330.50
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1615.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.381.220.33
    Diluted EPS0.331.150.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.381.220.33
    Diluted EPS0.331.150.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

