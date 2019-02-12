Nandan Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 1898% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2018 up 1898% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 104.93% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 104.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Nandan Auto shares closed at 1.00 on June 08, 2016 (BSE)