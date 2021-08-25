Nam Securities Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore, up 34.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore in June 2021 up 34.01% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 131.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Nam Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Nam Securities shares closed at 36.50 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)