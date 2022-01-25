Music Broadcast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.89 crore, up 47.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.89 crore in December 2021 up 47.27% from Rs. 40.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021 up 12202.05% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.66 crore in December 2021 up 136.21% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2020.

Music Broadcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Music Broadcast shares closed at 23.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 3.06% over the last 12 months.