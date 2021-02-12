Multibase India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, up 22.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in December 2020 up 22.74% from Rs. 14.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2020 up 218.44% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2020 up 153.66% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2019.

Multibase India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2019.

Multibase India shares closed at 180.60 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)