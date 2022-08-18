Mukat Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 48.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 48.8% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 67.27% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Mukat Pipes shares closed at 7.84 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 205.06% over the last 12 months.