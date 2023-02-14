English
    Mukand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,347.41 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukand are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,347.41 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,322.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 down 61.58% from Rs. 43.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 93.91 crore in December 2021.

    Mukand EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2021.

    Mukand shares closed at 129.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.80% returns over the last 6 months and 0.15% over the last 12 months.

    Mukand
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,342.481,456.701,322.59
    Other Operating Income4.935.74--
    Total Income From Operations1,347.411,462.441,322.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials890.851,016.40929.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.072.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.73-22.87-77.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.0446.4049.88
    Depreciation13.6511.9811.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---0.28--
    Other Expenses369.45375.18349.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.8935.5657.07
    Other Income6.6122.1025.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.5057.6682.75
    Interest50.3745.5032.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.1312.1650.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.1312.1650.08
    Tax3.490.696.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.6411.4743.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.6411.4743.31
    Equity Share Capital144.51144.51141.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.793.06
    Diluted EPS1.150.793.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.150.793.06
    Diluted EPS1.150.793.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

