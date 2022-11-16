English
    MTNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore, down 23.51% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore in September 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 287.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.07 crore in September 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 653.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in September 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 67.32 crore in September 2021.

    MTNL shares closed at 21.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.21235.83287.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.21235.83287.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.040.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost131.99138.78119.37
    Depreciation180.32180.03187.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----159.64
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.99176.2161.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-293.24-259.24-239.77
    Other Income137.18149.51119.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-156.06-109.72-120.22
    Interest581.01540.12532.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-737.07-649.84-653.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-737.07-649.84-653.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-737.07-649.84-653.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-737.07-649.84-653.21
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.70-10.32-10.37
    Diluted EPS-11.70-10.32-10.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-737.04-10.32-10.37
    Diluted EPS-11.70-10.32-10.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

