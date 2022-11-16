MTNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore, down 23.51% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:
Net Sales at Rs 220.21 crore in September 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 287.89 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 737.07 crore in September 2022 down 12.84% from Rs. 653.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.26 crore in September 2022 down 63.96% from Rs. 67.32 crore in September 2021.
MTNL shares closed at 21.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|220.21
|235.83
|287.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|220.21
|235.83
|287.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|0.04
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|131.99
|138.78
|119.37
|Depreciation
|180.32
|180.03
|187.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|159.64
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|200.99
|176.21
|61.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-293.24
|-259.24
|-239.77
|Other Income
|137.18
|149.51
|119.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-156.06
|-109.72
|-120.22
|Interest
|581.01
|540.12
|532.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-737.07
|-649.84
|-653.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-737.07
|-649.84
|-653.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-737.07
|-649.84
|-653.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-737.07
|-649.84
|-653.21
|Equity Share Capital
|630.00
|630.00
|630.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.70
|-10.32
|-10.37
|Diluted EPS
|-11.70
|-10.32
|-10.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-737.04
|-10.32
|-10.37
|Diluted EPS
|-11.70
|-10.32
|-10.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited