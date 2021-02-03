MRO-TEK Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in December 2020 up 8.01% from Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020 up 42.17% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 94.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 21.60 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.04% returns over the last 6 months