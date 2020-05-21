MPS Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.16 crore, down 15.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.16 crore in March 2020 down 15.65% from Rs. 90.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in March 2020 down 58.27% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2020 down 48.77% from Rs. 34.92 crore in March 2019.

MPS EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.14 in March 2019.

MPS shares closed at 234.90 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.56% returns over the last 6 months and -55.00% over the last 12 months.