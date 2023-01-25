English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Moschip Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 51.39% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in December 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 58.95% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2022 down 14.79% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

    Moschip Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.3343.2531.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.3343.2531.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.270.550.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.1034.9822.97
    Depreciation3.003.251.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.644.172.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.320.313.79
    Other Income0.512.921.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.823.235.02
    Interest1.622.352.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.200.882.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.200.882.93
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.200.882.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.200.882.93
    Equity Share Capital33.1932.1331.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,240.4148.3962.97
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.050.18
    Diluted EPS0.070.050.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.050.18
    Diluted EPS0.070.050.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited