Mold Tek Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in September 2021 up 9.36% from Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2021 up 12.66% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021 up 9.64% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2020.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2020.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 74.10 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)