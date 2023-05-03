Mold Tek Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.90 crore, up 48.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.90 crore in March 2023 up 48.72% from Rs. 26.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 114.87% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in March 2023 up 97.44% from Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2022.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 299.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 213.43% returns over the last 6 months and 175.44% over the last 12 months.