Mold Tek Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.68 crore, up 27.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.68 crore in June 2023 up 27.03% from Rs. 28.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2023 up 102.97% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2023 up 84.25% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2022.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 277.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.41% returns over the last 6 months and 186.19% over the last 12 months.