English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore in June 2023 down 10.55% from Rs. 207.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2023 down 13.71% from Rs. 21.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.68 crore in June 2023 down 4.32% from Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022.

    Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in June 2022.

    Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 1,002.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.

    Mold-Tek Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.91184.70207.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.91184.70207.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.09107.52126.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.850.872.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8211.1010.87
    Depreciation9.418.227.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8129.5930.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6327.4030.04
    Other Income0.640.820.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2728.2230.16
    Interest1.511.311.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7626.9229.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7626.9229.16
    Tax6.033.927.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7323.0021.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7323.0021.71
    Equity Share Capital16.5816.5816.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.656.946.69
    Diluted EPS5.646.936.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.656.946.69
    Diluted EPS5.646.936.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mold-Tek Pack #Mold-Tek Packaging #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!