Mold-Tek Pack Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore, down 10.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.91 crore in June 2023 down 10.55% from Rs. 207.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2023 down 13.71% from Rs. 21.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.68 crore in June 2023 down 4.32% from Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.69 in June 2022.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 1,002.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.