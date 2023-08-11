English
    Mohit Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore in June 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 35.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 70.91% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 19.77% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    Mohit Ind shares closed at 15.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -15.55% over the last 12 months.

    Mohit Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.7645.4435.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.7645.4435.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1033.5627.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.82--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.90-1.660.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.852.171.94
    Depreciation0.360.440.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.406.804.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.15-0.69-0.39
    Other Income0.191.810.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.331.120.43
    Interest1.121.480.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.79-0.36-0.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.79-0.36-0.43
    Tax-0.130.210.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.66-0.57-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.66-0.57-0.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.10--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.66-0.67-0.39
    Equity Share Capital14.1614.1614.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.47-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.47-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.47-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.47-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

