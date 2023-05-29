English
    MMP Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.52 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MMP Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.52 crore in March 2023 down 6.42% from Rs. 153.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2023 down 27.25% from Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2022.

    MMP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.31 in March 2022.

    MMP Industries shares closed at 186.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.48% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.

    MMP Industries Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.52127.68153.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.52127.68153.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.57100.26115.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.070.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.58-1.284.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.789.018.55
    Depreciation1.731.751.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.589.6710.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.378.2012.34
    Other Income0.070.230.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.458.4312.48
    Interest1.231.130.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.227.3011.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.227.3011.49
    Tax2.111.713.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.115.598.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.115.598.40
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.412.203.31
    Diluted EPS2.412.203.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.412.203.31
    Diluted EPS2.412.203.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 12:11 pm