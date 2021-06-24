Mishra Dhatu Ni Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 345.88 crore, up 69.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.88 crore in March 2021 up 69.85% from Rs. 203.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.62 crore in March 2021 up 84.77% from Rs. 40.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.08 crore in March 2021 up 72.73% from Rs. 64.31 crore in March 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Ni shares closed at 206.40 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -3.10% over the last 12 months.