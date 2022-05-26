Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.37 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.37 crore in March 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 228.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2022 down 1544.97% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 95.19% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.
Mirc Electronic shares closed at 14.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.22% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.
|Mirc Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.37
|379.07
|228.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.37
|379.07
|228.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90.78
|251.06
|148.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|56.98
|60.89
|76.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|60.94
|23.35
|-37.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.97
|16.28
|14.02
|Depreciation
|1.98
|2.07
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.70
|19.45
|20.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|5.97
|5.52
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.34
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|6.31
|5.98
|Interest
|2.78
|3.66
|3.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.41
|2.65
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|-17.12
|--
|-0.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.53
|2.65
|1.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.53
|2.65
|1.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.53
|2.65
|1.49
|Equity Share Capital
|23.11
|23.10
|23.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.11
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.11
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.11
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.11
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes