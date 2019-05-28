Minda Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 45.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 45.6% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 44.17% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.

Minda Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2018.

Minda Finance shares closed at 16.35 on February 19, 2018 (BSE)