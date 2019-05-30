Mercator Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.74 crore, down 43.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.74 crore in March 2019 down 43.55% from Rs. 96.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 281.70 crore in March 2019 down 350.65% from Rs. 62.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 50.99 crore in March 2019 down 425.81% from Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2018.

Mercator shares closed at 2.75 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -80.90% returns over the last 6 months and -89.32% over the last 12 months.