Mercator Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.74 crore, down 43.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercator are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.74 crore in March 2019 down 43.55% from Rs. 96.97 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 281.70 crore in March 2019 down 350.65% from Rs. 62.51 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 50.99 crore in March 2019 down 425.81% from Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2018.
Mercator shares closed at 2.75 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -80.90% returns over the last 6 months and -89.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mercator
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.74
|82.27
|96.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.74
|82.27
|96.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.39
|4.91
|4.41
|Depreciation
|21.23
|33.23
|11.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-5.36
|77.26
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|116.14
|155.88
|93.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-81.66
|-189.01
|-12.55
|Other Income
|9.44
|40.48
|16.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-72.22
|-148.53
|4.43
|Interest
|26.50
|27.74
|25.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-98.72
|-176.27
|-21.04
|Exceptional Items
|-181.38
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-280.10
|-176.27
|-21.04
|Tax
|1.60
|7.05
|41.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-281.70
|-183.32
|-62.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-281.70
|-183.32
|-62.51
|Equity Share Capital
|30.25
|30.25
|30.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.32
|-6.06
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-9.32
|-6.06
|-2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.32
|-6.06
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-9.32
|-6.06
|-2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited