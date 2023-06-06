MEP Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore in March 2023 down 38.23% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.74 crore in March 2023 down 403.41% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 26.85 crore in March 2022.

MEP Infra shares closed at 13.65 on June 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.79% over the last 12 months.