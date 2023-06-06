MEP Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore in March 2023 down 38.23% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.74 crore in March 2023 down 403.41% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 26.85 crore in March 2022.
MEP Infra shares closed at 13.65 on June 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.79% over the last 12 months.
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.12
|15.88
|32.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.12
|15.88
|32.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.77
|1.79
|26.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|4.07
|6.82
|Depreciation
|1.36
|1.90
|18.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.08
|6.94
|28.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.71
|1.18
|-47.86
|Other Income
|4.21
|4.79
|2.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.50
|5.97
|-45.24
|Interest
|12.52
|8.91
|11.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-70.02
|-2.94
|-57.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|43.99
|P/L Before Tax
|-70.02
|-2.94
|-13.19
|Tax
|-0.29
|0.11
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.74
|-3.06
|-13.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.74
|-3.06
|-13.85
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-0.17
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-0.17
|-0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-0.17
|-0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-0.17
|-0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited