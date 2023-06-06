English
    MEP Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

    June 06, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.12 crore in March 2023 down 38.23% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.74 crore in March 2023 down 403.41% from Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 56.14 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 26.85 crore in March 2022.

    MEP Infra shares closed at 13.65 on June 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.79% over the last 12 months.

    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1215.8832.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.1215.8832.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.771.7926.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.614.076.82
    Depreciation1.361.9018.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.086.9428.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-61.711.18-47.86
    Other Income4.214.792.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.505.97-45.24
    Interest12.528.9111.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-70.02-2.94-57.18
    Exceptional Items----43.99
    P/L Before Tax-70.02-2.94-13.19
    Tax-0.290.110.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-69.74-3.06-13.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.74-3.06-13.85
    Equity Share Capital183.45183.45183.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.80-0.17-0.76
    Diluted EPS-3.80-0.17-0.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.80-0.17-0.76
    Diluted EPS-3.80-0.17-0.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #MEP Infra #MEP Infrastructure Developers #Results
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 10:22 am