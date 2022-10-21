Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 645.70 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y
October 21, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:
Net Sales at Rs 645.70 crore in September 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 548.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.15 crore in September 2022 up 1.37% from Rs. 65.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.23 crore in September 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 93.26 crore in September 2021.
Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.
|Meghmani Organi shares closed at 118.55 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 6.18% over the last 12 months.
|Meghmani Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|645.70
|783.41
|548.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|645.70
|783.41
|548.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|460.01
|474.70
|381.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.65
|6.30
|3.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-76.04
|-45.60
|-73.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.28
|40.91
|29.81
|Depreciation
|18.33
|18.06
|14.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|147.42
|175.25
|127.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|60.05
|113.79
|63.69
|Other Income
|25.85
|37.61
|14.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.90
|151.40
|78.67
|Interest
|-2.80
|9.44
|-3.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|88.70
|141.96
|82.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|6.11
|P/L Before Tax
|88.70
|141.96
|88.31
|Tax
|22.55
|32.90
|23.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|66.15
|109.06
|65.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|66.15
|109.06
|65.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|66.15
|109.06
|65.26
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.60
|4.29
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.60
|4.29
|2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.60
|4.29
|2.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.60
|4.29
|2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited