Meghmani Organi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 645.70 crore, up 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 645.70 crore in September 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 548.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.15 crore in September 2022 up 1.37% from Rs. 65.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.23 crore in September 2022 up 11.76% from Rs. 93.26 crore in September 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.