Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, down 42.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 35.66% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 403.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Mefcom Capital shares closed at 20.70 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.07% returns over the last 6 months and 300.39% over the last 12 months.