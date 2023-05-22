Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, down 42.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 35.66% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 403.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Mefcom Capital shares closed at 20.70 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.07% returns over the last 6 months and 300.39% over the last 12 months.
|Mefcom Capital Markets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.86
|22.45
|15.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.86
|22.45
|15.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.50
|24.93
|15.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.51
|-2.51
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.25
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.14
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-0.19
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.20
|0.22
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-0.41
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|-0.41
|-0.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|-0.41
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|-0.41
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|9.14
|9.14
|9.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.09
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.09
|-1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.09
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.09
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited