    Mefcom Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore, down 42.51% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mefcom Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.86 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 15.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 down 35.66% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 403.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Mefcom Capital shares closed at 20.70 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.07% returns over the last 6 months and 300.39% over the last 12 months.

    Mefcom Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.8622.4515.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.8622.4515.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.5024.9315.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.51-2.51-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.08
    Depreciation0.020.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.250.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.40-0.32-0.33
    Other Income0.070.140.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.33-0.19-0.28
    Interest0.200.220.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.53-0.41-0.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.53-0.41-0.46
    Tax----0.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.53-0.41-1.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.53-0.41-1.13
    Equity Share Capital9.149.149.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.09-1.24
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.09-1.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.09-1.24
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.09-1.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am