    MCX India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 133.75 crore, up 25.63% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.75 crore in March 2023 up 25.63% from Rs. 106.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2023 down 85.08% from Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2023 down 67.34% from Rs. 67.81 crore in March 2022.

    MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.18 in March 2022.

    MCX India shares closed at 1,351.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.20% over the last 12 months.

    Multi Commodity Exchange of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.75143.57106.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.75143.57106.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.4222.8918.23
    Depreciation5.794.252.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.2687.9435.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.7228.4950.50
    Other Income20.0820.0814.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3648.5765.08
    Interest0.080.090.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2848.4865.02
    Exceptional Items-----20.43
    P/L Before Tax16.2848.4844.59
    Tax8.568.997.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7239.4936.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7239.4936.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.27-0.70-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.4538.7936.53
    Equity Share Capital51.0051.0051.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.077.627.18
    Diluted EPS1.077.627.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.077.627.18
    Diluted EPS1.077.627.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am