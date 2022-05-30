Mcleod Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore, down 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore in March 2022 down 14.47% from Rs. 227.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.86 crore in March 2022 down 40.77% from Rs. 122.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 102.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 110.91 crore in March 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 20.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.06% returns over the last 6 months and -35.49% over the last 12 months.