MCFL Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 4.64 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (MCFL) on August 12 reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 4.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. It had posted a net loss of Rs 391.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 746.10 crore during April-June period of 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 673.31 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

MCFL also announced appointment of Shashi Kant Sharma as an additional director in the category of independent directors for a period of three years, with effect from August 12, 2019.