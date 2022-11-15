English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maximus Interna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore, up 767.94% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maximus International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore in September 2022 up 767.94% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 969.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    Maximus Interna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Maximus Interna shares closed at 28.10 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 176.30% returns over the last 6 months and 181.00% over the last 12 months.

    Maximus International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.050.241.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.050.241.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.620.180.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.10
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.160.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.13-0.24-0.06
    Other Income0.400.390.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.150.10
    Interest0.020.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.520.130.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.520.130.07
    Tax0.130.030.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.390.100.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.390.100.04
    Equity Share Capital12.5712.5712.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.080.03
    Diluted EPS0.030.080.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.080.03
    Diluted EPS0.030.080.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Maximus Interna #Maximus International #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 01:55 pm