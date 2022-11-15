Maximus Interna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore, up 767.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore in September 2022 up 767.94% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 969.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Maximus Interna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 28.10 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 176.30% returns over the last 6 months and 181.00% over the last 12 months.