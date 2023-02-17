Maximus Interna Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore, up 56.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore in December 2022 up 56.28% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 97.38% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 53.25% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.

Maximus Interna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 15.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.27% returns over the last 6 months and 47.26% over the last 12 months.