Max Ventures an Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, up 27.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in June 2020 up 27.84% from Rs. 7.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2020 up 28.61% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2020 up 25.49% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2019.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2019.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 39.30 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.42% over the last 12 months.