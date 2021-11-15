Max Ventures an Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 376.32 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.32 crore in September 2021 up 30.2% from Rs. 289.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.06 crore in September 2021 up 205.01% from Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.44 crore in September 2021 up 13.09% from Rs. 56.98 crore in September 2020.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2020.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 151.80 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 144.05% returns over the last 6 months and 298.43% over the last 12 months.