Max Ventures an Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.22 crore, down 87.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.22 crore in December 2021 down 87.09% from Rs. 296.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.69 crore in December 2021 up 1504.42% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2021 down 76.35% from Rs. 52.30 crore in December 2020.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 126.45 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.57% returns over the last 6 months and 152.90% over the last 12 months.