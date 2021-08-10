MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Max Healthcare posts net profit of Rs 205 crore for Q1FY22; shares hit record high

While Max Healthcare has benefitted on low base in Q1FY21, but even on QoQ basis, the numbers were strong with revenues growing at 19 percent and net profit by 89 percent.

Viswanath Pilla
August 10, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Max Healthcare on August 10 reported a record net profit of Rs 205 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22) led by high overall occupancy, improvement in direct costs ratios and significant uptake in COVID-19 vaccination.

The hospital chain reported a net loss of Rs 375 crore in Q1FY21. Revenues more than doubled year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,385 crore in Q1FY22 compared to Rs 617 crore in Q1FY21. The EBITDA margins in Q1FY22 stood at 27.2 percent.

While Max Healthcare has benefitted on low base in Q1FY21, but even on QoQ basis, the numbers were strong with revenue growing at 19 percent and net profit by 89 percent.

Around 10 percent revenue came from COVID-19 vaccinations and related antibody tests post inoculation during the quarter.

Max said the financial performance improved over trailing quarter despite drop in ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) by 8.2 percent. Margin expansion was driven by high overall occupancy, improvement in direct costs ratios and significant uptake in COVID-19 vaccination in initial six weeks post launch on May 1, 2021, which touched a high of 48,600 vaccinations /day.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"The significant improvement in Operating EBITDA is also attributed to

the gains from augmentation of clinical programs and structural cost savings undertaken in last two fiscal years," Max Healthcare said.

Max has treated 11,000 COVID-19 patients in the in-patient department at network hospitals during the quarter.

COVID-19 admissions increased significantly in first half of the quarter, followed by rapid reduction in second half with drop in cases.

Consequently, Q1 FY22 average occupancy stood at 80.8 percent, while June 21 occupancy dropped to 69.4 percent, with only 60 COVID-19 patients under treatment at network hospitals as on June 30, 2021.

Simultaneously, non-COVID admissions have been ramping up.

The revenue from international medical tourism remained low during the quarter and declined by 18 percent over Q4 FY21 due to imposition of air-travel related restrictions post onset of second wave of COVID-19 infections.

However, it was still twice more than the reported in Q1 last year.

Max Lab (non-captive pathology business vertical) revenue grew by 2.4 times YoY and stood at Rs 35.9 crore.

Regular (non-COVID) business growth on QoQ stood at 25 percent.

Shares of Max Healthcare hit a record high of Rs 309.80 as they rallied 8 percent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday following the result announcement.

Max Healthcare has major concentration in North India consisting of a network of 17 healthcare facilities. Out of the total network, eight hospitals and four medical centres are located in Delhi and the NCR and the others are located in the cities of Mumbai, Mohali, Bathinda and Dehradun.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #coronavirus #earnings
first published: Aug 10, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.