Marvel Vinyls Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.29 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.29 crore in March 2022 up 17.25% from Rs. 77.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2022 up 23.93% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2021.

Marvel Vinyls EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.43 in March 2021.