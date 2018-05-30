App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marksans Pharma reports profit of Rs 4.3 crore in March quarter

The board has recommended dividend of 5 percent per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Marksans Pharma has reported profit in the quarter ended March 2018. The company's Q4 net profit was at Rs 4.3 crore against loss of Rs 2.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 61 percent at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 54 crore.

EBITDA or the operating profit was at Rs 10.7 crore and margin was up at 12.3 percent.

The board has recommended dividend of 5 percent per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

At 13:18 hrs Marksans Pharma was quoting at Rs 31.10, up Rs 0.40, or 1.30 percent.
First Published on May 30, 2018 01:33 pm

tags #Results

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.