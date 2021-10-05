Marg Techno Pro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 197.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in June 2021 up 197.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 9.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 up 173.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 13.94 on October 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 196.60% returns over the last 6 months