Manjeera Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 59.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 59.22% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 74.48% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 down 33.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

Manjeera Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2021.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.83% over the last 12 months.