Mangalam Cement Q3 PAT may dip 25.3% YoY to Rs. 2.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Mangalam Cement to report net profit at Rs. 2.4 crore down 25.3% year-on-year (down 19.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 306 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 163.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 33.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21.5 crore.

