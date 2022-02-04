Mandhana Retail Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 228.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 228.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021 down 59.41% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021 down 47.73% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

Mandhana Retail shares closed at 17.15 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.