Manaksia Steels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.75 crore, up 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.75 crore in March 2023 up 16.85% from Rs. 201.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2023 down 40.08% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in March 2023 down 36.86% from Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2022.

Manaksia Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 37.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.18% returns over the last 6 months and 1.75% over the last 12 months.