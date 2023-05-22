English
    Manaksia Alumin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore in March 2023 down 14.62% from Rs. 128.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 93.21% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2023 down 2.07% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2022.

    Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

    Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 20.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.48% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Aluminium Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.88103.14128.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.88103.14128.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.5187.88102.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.74-20.31-15.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.574.293.88
    Depreciation1.861.751.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3122.7129.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.886.835.83
    Other Income0.830.170.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.717.006.07
    Interest4.114.963.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.602.042.89
    Exceptional Items2.00----
    P/L Before Tax3.602.042.89
    Tax0.140.771.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.461.261.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.461.261.79
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.190.27
    Diluted EPS0.530.190.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.190.27
    Diluted EPS0.530.190.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
