Manaksia Alumin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore, down 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore in March 2023 down 14.62% from Rs. 128.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2023 up 93.21% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2023 down 2.07% from Rs. 7.73 crore in March 2022.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 20.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.24% returns over the last 6 months and -0.48% over the last 12 months.