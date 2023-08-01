Manaksia Alumin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.47 crore, down 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.47 crore in June 2023 down 24.39% from Rs. 120.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 47.97% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2022.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 25.40 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.69% over the last 12 months.