    Manaksia Alumin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.47 crore, down 24.39% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.47 crore in June 2023 down 24.39% from Rs. 120.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 down 47.97% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.36% from Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2022.

    Manaksia Alumin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

    Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 25.40 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.69% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Aluminium Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.47109.88120.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.47109.88120.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.4477.5190.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.913.74-9.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.233.574.00
    Depreciation1.911.861.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6618.3127.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.144.886.18
    Other Income0.190.830.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.345.716.33
    Interest4.864.113.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.481.602.66
    Exceptional Items--2.00--
    P/L Before Tax1.483.602.66
    Tax0.380.140.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.103.462.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.103.462.12
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.530.32
    Diluted EPS0.170.530.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.530.32
    Diluted EPS0.170.530.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

