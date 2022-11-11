English
    Man Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.42 crore, up 180.64% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.42 crore in September 2022 up 180.64% from Rs. 43.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.72 crore in September 2022 up 83.5% from Rs. 29.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.92 crore in September 2022 up 87.97% from Rs. 35.07 crore in September 2021.

    Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

    Man Infra shares closed at 84.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.

    Man Infraconstruction
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.4297.5343.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.4297.5343.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.2224.9713.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.967.196.22
    Depreciation1.691.181.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.0930.2318.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4633.974.29
    Other Income39.7711.8429.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.2345.8233.85
    Interest0.810.250.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.4245.5733.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.4245.5733.77
    Tax8.7010.833.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.7234.7429.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.7234.7429.82
    Equity Share Capital74.2574.2549.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.470.931.21
    Diluted EPS1.470.931.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.470.931.21
    Diluted EPS1.470.931.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

