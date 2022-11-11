Man Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.42 crore, up 180.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.42 crore in September 2022 up 180.64% from Rs. 43.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.72 crore in September 2022 up 83.5% from Rs. 29.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.92 crore in September 2022 up 87.97% from Rs. 35.07 crore in September 2021.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 84.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.